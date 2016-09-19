City’s LGBT non-discrimation policy not on agenda for discussion at by Charlotte City Council

After much speculation, Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts issued a statement early Monday saying a proposal to rescind the city non-discrimation police that sparked the state’s House Bill 2 is not on the agenda for the city council meeting.
“The City of Charlotte continues its commitment to be a welcoming community that honors and respects all people,” Roberts said in a statement.
“We appreciate the state wanting to find a solution to the challenges we are facing and applaud the governor for recognizing the state should overturn HB2, which the state can do at any time without any action from the City of Charlotte. We are not prepared to add this item to our agenda this evening, however, we urge the state to take action as soon as possible and encourage continued dialogue with the broader community.”
Speculation has increased over the weekend that the city might nullify its ordinance, after North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory said he would call a special session to rescind HB2 if the city first withdrew its own city ordinance giving more rights to LGBT people.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments