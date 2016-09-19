Coroner says stabbing killed homeless woman found in west Charlotte park

A homeless woman found dead in July near West Charlotte High School was stabbed in the torso, according to a coroner’s report released to the Charlotte Observer.
The woman was identified by the police as Shannon Littlejohn, 46, from Charlotte.
Littlejohn’s body was reportedly found at a neighborhood park adjacent to West Charlotte High School, on the morning of July 18.
She was reportedly a homeless person who grew up near the park.
A coroner’s report said she was stabbed on the left side of her torso, a wound that perforated her lung and fractured some ribs. She also suffered blunt force trauma injuries, the report said. Abrasions were also found on an arm, ankle and knee, the report said.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s homicide unit is conducting an investigation that centers on the park, located at 2400 Kendall Drive.
Friends of Littlejohn say she had attended the United House of Prayer in the neighborhood and was a common sight walking along nearby streets.
She is one of two homeless people who died this summer while living on the city’s streets.
On Aug. 30, a homeless man was killed while panhandling on the Interstate 77 southbound ramp onto Nations Ford Road, after he was dragged under a truck hauler and run over by its tires.
The man was in the middle of two left turn lanes when his pants got caught on the truck, said the State Highway Patrol.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments