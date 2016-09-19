Nonprofit works to save Charlotte’s canopy as oldest trees near end of life

Charlotte’s tree canopy is considered one of the best in the country, but many trees in the oldest neighborhoods around uptown – planted between 1895 and 1920 – are quickly approaching their last years of life.
Managing the aging trees and replacing them was among the topics discussed during an annual Urban Forestry Summit recently staged by the nonprofit TreesCharlotte. The agency reports that annual city tree removal doubled between 2011 and 2015 and continues to increase.
TreesCharlotte has a mission to increase Charlotte’s tree canopy 50 percent by 2050, which means planting 500,000 trees. Details www.treescharlotte.org.
Mark Price
