CMS committee discusses student assignment plan

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board’s policy committee discussed the draft of a new student assignment plan Monday that will go before the full board in October.
One aspect of the proposal allows the board to consider establishing priorities for magnet school lotteries based on socioeconomic status, in an effort to make the schools more diverse.
Students assigned to low-scoring neighborhood schools would get priority admission to magnets and transfers to higher-scoring schools where space is available.
The full proposal is online at http://bit.ly/2deVcpC. The board expects to vote in November on changes in the January 2017 magnet lottery.
