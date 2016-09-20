Democrat asks people worried about gas shortage to give his campaign $5

North Carolina’s gas shortage is prompting all manner of reactions – from panic to opportunistic price gouging – but one Jamestown, N.C., candidate for Congress is using it as a means to pitch for donations.
Bruce Davis, the Democratic nominee for North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District, sent out a statement late Tuesday under the headline “Got Gas?” warning citizens that some localities are completely out of gas, and others are struggling to keep up with demand. Price gouging “is rampant,” he says.
“Worried about getting stuck on the road...I am too,” he said in the statement. “While I wanted to take this opportunity primarily to inform the public (about price gouging), I would still like to ask for your continued support. Running a campaign is difficult. If you have sixty seconds, could you donate $5?”
“Normally I'd ask for more,” he continues, “but save it for gas – and make sure to report those price gougers.”
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
