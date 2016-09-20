What do police chiefs do when they retire? In this case, school security

The former chief of the Gaston County Police Department has come out of retirement to take over as head of security for Gaston Day School, a private school in Gastonia, reports the Gaston Gazette.
James Buie retired from the county police department in July 2015, after more than 29 years in law enforcement, says the Gazette.
Buie told the newspaper he grew restless at home and wanted to be a mentor and share his experience in policing with kids.
“Knowing what’s going on worldwide with policing today, and the distrust and all those things, I thought it was an excellent opportunity to build relationships from very young to the seniors here getting ready to go to college,” he told the Gazette. “Why not come and take advantage of that opportunity to actually give kids a chance to see that police, at least around here, are not like what they see in the bad things that the media has put out there.”
Buie replaced Jackson “Jack” Brown, a friend of Buie who died in August after working security at the school for a decade, the Gazette says.
