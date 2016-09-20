Woman killed in crash just west of Salisbury on Highway 70

A driver is dead west of Salisbury after a crash in Rowan County Tuesday morning, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
The wreck happened in the median at the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 70 before 7:30 a.m., officials said.
A pick-up truck and four-door car were involved in the crash. The woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.
Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and has not yet released identities of those involved. Because the vehicles were in the median, investigators did not have to close the highway.
