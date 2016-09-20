Don’t dial 911 when helicopters descend on uptown Saturday morning

No need for uptown residents to be alarmed when waves of helicopters buzz in and land in a parking lot on South Caldwell Street on Saturday morning.
Ten aircraft will fly in from Charlotte Douglas International Airport starting at about 9 a.m. for the annual Air Medical Transport Conference at the Charlotte Convention Center. The Association of Air Medical Services will host the conference Monday through Wednesday.
The emergency medical services aircraft will land in the staff parking lot of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, association spokeswoman Blair Beggan said Tuesday. The craft will be towed to the convention center as displays, she said.
About 2,500 air and ground medical transport professionals from around the world are scheduled to attend the conference, according to the association.
The gathering features at least 150 education sessions and a trade show showcasing 150 companies displaying products and services specific to air and critical care ground medicine.
Because of the helicopter landings on Saturday, all cars must be removed by 9 p.m. Friday from the South Caldwell Street parking lot at the corner of South Caldwell Street and East Stonewall Street. Any vehicles still in the lot will be towed at their owners’ expense.
Cars must be removed from the lot again by 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Also expect intermittent closures of East Stonewall Street and South Caldwell Street from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
