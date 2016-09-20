Rabid cat found in Union County

Fliers are being distributed to homes in an area of northern Union County where rabies was confirmed in a gray domestic cat.
The cat was found in the 5900 block of Unionville-Brief Road, near Lawyers Road, in the town of Unionville, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. The cat exhibited neurological symptoms consistent with rabies.
The Union County Division of Public Health, the sheriff’s office and the Animal Services Bureau are working to identify people and animals in the affected area who might have been exposed to the cat.
Anyone who came in contact with the cat should call his or her doctor immediately or the communicable disease line of the Division of Public Health at 704-296-4874 or 704-296-4878 for an exposure evaluation.
The rabies virus is usually transmitted through a bite from the animal or contact with saliva that enters the eyes, nose, mouth or broken skin.
Residents concerned their pet might have been exposed to the cat or to other rabid animals in the area should call their veterinarian immediately, the Union County Sheriff’s Office or the Animal Services Bureau at 704-283-2308.
