September 21, 2016 8:22 AM

Charlotte dominates national headlines for fatal police shooting

By Katherine Peralta

The violent protests that erupted in north Charlotte Tuesday night dominated national and international headlines and TV news, as well as social media, Wednesday morning following the fatal police shooting of an African-American man.

The Charlotte protests were the leading stories on national news shows like the Today Show and Morning Joe Wednesday morning. Major networks like the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Buzzfeed, BBC and dozens of others all had Charlotte stories on their homepages.

All note the seemingly conflicting reports of what happened: Police say the victim, Keith Lamont Scott had a gun and “posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers,” while his family says he was unarmed, disabled and reading a book in his car when police shot and killed him.

The unrest here came hours after a peaceful demonstration in Tulsa, Okla., where a white police officer shot and killed an unarmed black man Friday afternoon. In Charlotte, 12 Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers were injured and I-85 was blocked off for a time early Wednesday.

The protests here call to mind the community’s reaction after the acquittal last year of Randall “Wes” Kerrick, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer who shot and killed Jonathan Ferrell, an unarmed black man.

The hashtags #KeithLamontScott and #CharlotteProtests were trending topics on social media in Charlotte and beyond alongside #blacklivesmatter and #TerenceCrutcher, the name of the Tulsa shooting victim.

Several Carolina Panthers, including defensive end Charles Johnson, safety Tre Boston, wide receiver Philly Brown and running back Jonathan Stewart tweeted or retweeted stories about the Charlotte demonstrations.

Colin Kaepernick, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback who has been criticized for kneeling during the National Anthem to draw attention to injustice against African Americans, retweeted a Fusion news video about the local protests.

Social media reaction to the unrest in Charlotte seemed to be a mix between some who express outrage at looting and violent protesting; others expressed broader outrage at the use of excessive force against African Americans.

Officer Brentley Vinson, who shot Scott, has been put on paid administrative leave, which is standard.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

