WBTV Sky 3 aerial footage of protest

B.T.E.P. held its first annual 3-on-3 Street Basketball Tournament in the streets in the South Mint Street area of Uptown Charlotte on Saturday. B.T.E.P (Bringing Together Extraordinary People) is a nonprofit which provides grants to underfunded youth athletic programs and provides programs for under-served youth. The games brought together players from a variety of ages and skill levels, competing on five street courts. Winners from the Saturday 3-on-3 tournament will compete for the Championship on Sunday from 6-9 pm at Johnson C. Smith University Brayboy Gym, with members of the final winning team competing against a team of celebrities and professional athletes in the Celeb 3 on 3 Championship Game. A percentage of the proceeds from the tournament will benefit under-funded athletic programs, as well as help to create an anti-bullying program for Title One schools in Mecklenburg County. Novant, the title sponsor, provided up to 200 free clinics to the community.