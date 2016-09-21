Churches plan prayer services Wednesday night

Charlotte churches are planning special services Wednesday evening in the aftermath of Tuesday’s fatal police shooting of a black man in north Charlotte.
▪ 6-6:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1400 Suther Road, prayer service.
▪ 7 p.m., Advent Lutheran Church, 8840 University City Blvd., across from UNC Charlotte. Participating congregations include Newell Presbyterian Church, Harrisburg United Methodist Church, CrossPoint and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
▪ 7 p.m., Elevation Church, 8105 IBM Drive, night of prayer and communion for the University City community.
Karen Garloch: 704-358-5078, @kgarloch
