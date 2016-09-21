Crash with Cabarrus school bus kills Concord woman

A Concord woman died in a crash involving a Cabarrus County school bus Wednesday morning, state troopers said. No students were on the bus.
The crash happened on Cox Mill Road near Cox Mill High School in Concord just after 8 a.m.
Olivia Dawn Baltimore, 35, crashed her BMW into the bus after crossing the center line, troopers said.
“The silver BMW was traveling north on Cox Mill Road toward Poplar Tent, traveled off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected, came back onto the roadway and went left of center striking the bus left headlight to left headlight,” said Trooper Barry Burnette.
Baltimore’s 13-year-old son, who was also in the car, was injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown. Bus driver Barbara Jean Fink and adult monitor Ray Allen Hilton, both of Concord, were also taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, Burnette said.
Bus 359 had just dropped off students at W.R. Odell Primary School and was beginning its next route to pick up students at CC Griffin Middle School.
