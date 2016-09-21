Billy Graham chaplains ministering in Charlotte after fatal shooting

Twenty crisis-trained chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team worked alongside churches in the Charlotte area on Wednesday to offer emotional and spiritual care after the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
“This is a tragic situation, which has resulted in a lot of pain, mourning and anger,” said Jack Munday, international director of the team. “Our goal is to offer a ministry of presence, being in the area to offer peace and hope into a dark and difficult time.”
The chaplains will continue assisting in Charlotte on Thursday. The team also responded this year after police shootings or civil unrest in Dallas, Baton Rouge and Milwaukee.
