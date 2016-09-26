Intense Monday storms dump nearly 5 inches of rain in some areas

Nearly 5 inches of rain fell on parts of Charlotte early Monday to get the work and school week off to a slick and soggy start.
The worst of the storms hovered over the city during the rush hour, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning.
North Tryon Street at 16th Street was closed for a time, due to flooding. High waters were also reported at North Tryon Street at Atando Avenue.
Little Sugar Creek at 36th Street was 1.5 feet above flood stage at 8:30 a.m. and Stewart Creek at West Morehead Street was also at flood stage. The cluster of heavy showers and storms responsible for the flooding was nearly stationary over central and northwest Charlotte starting at 5 a.m. It developed along a stalled cold front that pushed into the area late Sunday evening.
Rainfall totals as of 9:30 a.m., from automated gauges in the area:
4.93 inches at the water treatment plant on Beatties Ford Road near Brookshire Freeway.
4.53 inches at Freedom Drive near Paw Creek Road.
4.74 inches at Coulwood Middle School.
4.27 inches at Starita, near I-85 and Interstate 77.
4.22 inches in the Hidden Valley area.
2.49 inches at the Government Center in uptown.
