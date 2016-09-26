Charlotte commuters face rain and road closures

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “absolute, definitive visual evidence" that the 43-year-old black man had a gun in his hand, other evidence from the scene does prove it.
