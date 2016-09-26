Local

September 26, 2016 10:08 AM

One man dead in early Monday morning Iredell County crash

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

One man was killed in a head-on crash in Iredell County Monday morning, says the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

The wreck happened just before 7 a.m. on Juliet Drive off Highway 80. The State Highway Patrol says the driver of a red car crossed the center line and struck a blue pickup truck that the man was driving head on. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers say the deceased man is from out of town and authorities are working to notify his next of kin of his death.

The woman driving the red car was seriously injured, WBTV reports.

Troopers say charges are pending.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245

