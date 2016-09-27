Gastonia woman dies after being struck crossing West Franklin Boulevard

A pedestrian attempting to cross a Gastonia street was run over and killed Wednesday evening by a passing motorist, say Gastonia police.
The incident occurred at 8:57 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of West Franklin Boulevard.
Andrea Breana Crawford, 23, of Gastonia, was attempting to cross West Franklin when Marco Antonio Olvera Jimenez, 38, of Gastonia, struck her with his 1997 Nissan Maxima.
Crawford died from her injuries on the scene. No charges have been filled and the investigation continues.
Anyone who may have seen the incident or have any additional information can contact Officer Z. Lechette with the Gastonia Police Department Traffic Enforcement Bureau at 704-866-6702. Sgt. K.C. McCabe Gastonia Police Department Traffic Enforcement Bureau.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments