Mecklenburg official calls protests valid, says city leadership ‘challenged’

Some Mecklenburg County elected commissioners offered validation for angry protesters and tempered criticism for some city leaders on Tuesday.
“We had some challenges of leadership in the week that we’ve just experienced. I can somewhat be forgiving of people who have never been in this situation before. But, there’s no doubt there were challenges of leadership,” said Trevor Fuller, chairman of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners.
Now, what should that lead to? I’ll leave that for other people to decide.
Trevor Fuller, commissioner from Charlotte
The board met Tuesday in a special-called session – the first since a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott, igniting multiple days of demonstrations in uptown. Protesters who demanded the city release police video footage showing the shooting and who have made other pleas for change are justified in their frustrations, Fuller said.
“Everybody wants a life where they can have a job and make money – a living wage ... There are too many barriers to that for many in our community,” Fuller said. “It is no wonder that you saw the frustration.”
Officials discussed Tuesday how to respond to the protests and underlying problems particularly affecting African-Americans and other minorities. Many African-Americans have been failed by local leaders, said Commissioner Vilma Leake.
Racial inequities were an issue when she moved to Charlotte in 1964, Leake said, “And all is not well now.”
Commissioners mentioned economic growth, education, health services and housing as areas county leaders should target for improvements. The six commissioners present unanimously approved a resolution to commit to systemic change – a first step, officials say, in what Mecklenburg County leaders will turn in to an action-oriented plan.
“I don’t think folks who were out on the streets were looking for more words,” Fuller said. “The time, in my view, is now for us to take actions on things.”
City leaders might consider what changes they can make, too, he said.
Charlotte city officials got an earful Monday night as citizens took turns speaking and sometimes shouting down council members for nearly two hours during a meeting. Some called for Mayor Jennifer Roberts and CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney to resign.
“Now, what should that lead to? I’ll leave that for other people to decide,” Fuller said Tuesday. “But, I think now we have to do what we can to regain the trust of the community and assure the community that their leadership is in control.”
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
Comments