Missing 11-year-old girl sought by Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is searching Wednesday for an 11-year-old girl who went missing after getting off the school bus Tuesday, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Emily Dowdle, student at Catawba Elementary School, was last seen by her bus driver around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. She was getting off the bus at her stop and heading to her home on Hudson Chapel Road. Police say no one was home at the time.
Investigators and K-9 units were at the scene searching for clues Tuesday night.
Emily is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall, with long light brown hair and hazel eyes. She wears dark framed glasses and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and capri jeans.
Police say it's possible this could be a runaway case.
If you have seen Emily, you are asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-464-3112.
