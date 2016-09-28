Man accused of killing Shelby officer returns to N.C. to face charges, say sources

Irving Fenner Jr, the man accused of shooting and killing Shelby Police Officer Tim Brackeen, has been extradited back to North Carolina from Rhode Island to face his charges, sources have told Observer news partner WBTV.
Fenner signed an extradition waiver Thursday as he sat behind bars in Rhode Island. He is facing murder charges in Cleveland County, but will be held at the Gaston County Jail “for safety reasons and to prevent any future conflicts.”
He initially fought extradition, but changed his stance late last week.
Six others have also been arrested in connection to the case, with charges including accessory after the fact of first degree murder, harboring a criminal, and harboring a fugitive.
Police say Fenner shot Brackeen during a routine warrant delivery on Sept. 10. Rhode Island State Police and the FBI found him four days later near Providence, R.I., and he was taken into custody. Officials said he had been wounded during his encounter with Brackeen and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Brackeen, 38, died at Carolinas Medical Center after two days of fighting for his life.
He had been on the police force for 12 years and was assigned as a K9 officer, police said. He was named the Shelby department’s officer of the year in 2012. He had a wife and daughter.
Brackeen’s death prompted an outpouring of support from law enforcement departments around the nation, including many that sent representatives to the funeral.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments