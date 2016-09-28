Fatal Sept. 17 bus crash on U.S. 74 blamed on blown tire, no criminal charges to be filed

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the fatal bus crash that killed four people Sept. 17 on US. 74 was the fault of a blown tire, and no criminal charges will be filed in the case.
However, state investigators say penalty violations did occur on the part of bus owner Sandy River Baptist Church in Chesterfield, S.C., which rented out the vehicle to carry football players to a game. Among those violations: failure to have proper insurance for a passenger carrying vehicle; failure to have proper tax registration; failure to have the bus properly marked and failure to have appropriate license plates, officials said.
A 10-year-old Rock Hill boy was among the people killed during the accident. At the time of the collision, the bus was traveling from Rock Hill, S.C. to Fayetteville, N.C. to participate in a scheduled football game later that evening at the University of God’s Chosen.
Investigators say the 1993 MCI Motor Coach Bus was traveling east on U.S. 74 By-Pass near Hamlet when the front left tire blew out. That caused the bus to travel out of control into the median, where is struck a guardrail before colliding into a concrete bridge support, officials said.
The collision resulted in the deaths of the driver, Brian Andre Kirkpatrick, 43, Chesterfield, S.C. and passengers Devonte Gibson, 21, of Rock Hill, S.C., Tito Hamilton Jr., 19, of Pahokee, Florida, and Darice Hicks Jr., 10, of Rock Hill, S.C.
More than 40 people were injured in the crash.
