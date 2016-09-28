400 UNC Charlotte protesters show ‘solidarity against racial injustice’ Wednesday

More than 400 marchers gathered on the campus of UNC Charlotte Wednesday in what was called “a show of solidarity against racial injustice.”
School officials said both students and faculty participated in the march, which is the latest in an eight-day stretch of community protests staged over the Sept. 20 fatal police shooting of Keith Scott, an African American Charlottean. Police have said Scott was armed and refused to follow police commands in the minutes before he was shot outside a University City apartment building.
The UNC Charlotte march began about 11:45 a.m., with students gathering behind Atkins Library. The racially diverse group marched around the campus without incident, officials said.
Recruiters for the activist group Charlotte Uprising participated, seeking volunteers and donations to help that movement. The group describes itself as a coalition of community members, and local and state organizers who advocate for police accountability and transparency. The group also seeks social and economic equity.
“We encourage our students to exercise their rights to free speech and assembly. It’s part of their university experience,” UNC Charlotte spokesperson Stephen Ward, via a statement. “Protest is peaceful and spirited and unifying.”
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments