Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

After marching to Tillman Hall on Wednesday, Winthrop University students in Rock Hill said they are sad, fearful and "full of rage" over recent police shootings of black men, and said they want the current climate of police brutality to change. The students chanted "black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace." During tearful discussions, a man challenged the students and said they need to protest in Charlotte, stating "all lives matter, not just black lives."

Charlotte Shooting Protests

Artists make Charlotte's broken look beautiful

Protesters who have organized in uptown Charlotte over the past few days to demand justice and an end to police shootings left a physical mark on the city by breaking out business windows. The Charlotte Art League responded to Hyatt House's call Sunday for help to make the plywood boards covering the hotel's broken windows look beautiful on Charlotte's Trade Street. In the words of 7-year-old Laila Whyte - whose father brought her to help paint - the goal was to do something good in a bad situation. "An angry mob came out a couple of nights ago and they were busting glass but I guess we kind of made the best of it - making it beautiful of what they did," Laila said.

Editor's Choice Videos