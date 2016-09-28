Winthrop University students stage a "die-in" at the DiGiorgio Campus Center on Wednesday to protest recent police shootings.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop University students march through campus Wednesday to protest recent police shootings across the United States. A group of students leading the march carry a coffin with the names of black men killed by police.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Ryan Holdaway, right, questions Winthrop University students during a protest at Tillman Hall on Wednesday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A Winthrop University student holds a sign during a "die-in" at the DiGiorgio Campus Center.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A Winthrop University student stages a "die-in" at the DiGiorgio Campus Center on Wednesday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A Winthrop University student stages a "die-in" at the DiGiorgio Campus Center on Wednesday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A Winthrop University student stages a "die-in" at the DiGiorgio Campus Center on Wednesday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A Winthrop University student stages a "die-in" at the DiGiorgio Campus Center on Wednesday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A Winthrop University student stages a "die-in" at the DiGiorgio Campus Center on Wednesday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop University students hold signs in front of the DiGiorgio Campus Center during a protest.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A Winthrop University student helps carry a coffin with the names of black men killed by police.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop University students stage a "die-in" at the DiGiorgio Campus Center on Wednesday to protest recent police shootings.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A Winthrop University student speaks with protesters Wednesday at a "die-in" at the DiGiorgio Campus Center.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop University students lie on the floor at the DiGiorgio Campus Center Wednesday during a protest.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Student protesters at Winthrop University lie on the floor at the DiGiorgio Campus Center during a "die-in."
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Student protesters at Winthrop University lie on the floor at the DiGiorgio Campus Center during a "die-in."
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop University students lie on the floor at the DiGiorgio Campus Center Wednesday during a protest.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop University students stage a "die-in" at the DiGiorgio Campus Center on Wednesday to protest recent police shootings.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A Winthrop University student stages a "die-in" at the DiGiorgio Campus Center on Wednesday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop University students march through campus Wednesday to protest recent police shootings across the United States.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop University students walk into Tillman Hall Wednesday during a protest.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop University students walk into Tillman Hall Wednesday during a protest.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop University students protest in Tillman Hall after marching from the DiGiorgio Campus Center where they staged a "die-in" to protest recent police shootings.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop University students stage a "die-in" at the DiGiorgio Campus Center on Wednesday to protest recent police shootings.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com