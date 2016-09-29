Charlotte’s racial troubles bring scorching responses from vast corners of the Web

Charlotte leaders say the week-long series of marches that hit uptown in the past week were a huge blow to the city’s hospitality business, but the violence, looting and vandalism associated with protests may have done even more worse damage to the city’s reputation as a forward-thinking city of the New South capital.
Following are observations that activists and bloggers around the world have made about Charlotte’s protests and how the city handled the fast evolving situation. Those racially charged protests erupted over the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, an African American Charlottean, on Sept. 20.
Alan Pyke, ThinkProgress
- To understand Charlotte’s long slide from modeling integration to typifying division, and the specific set of circumstances that led to an eruption in the streets this week, you have to understand the history of the highways where protesters have seized national attention....If you’re looking for the embers of this week’s highway fires, you’ll find them in the shadows of the high-speed freeways that criss-cross the city, in communities most drivers will never stop to visit...Charlotte’s current social geography isn’t sustainable, at least not if the city is to retain its progressive reputation as the capital of a “new South.”
Scott Erickson, The Daily Signal
- “Protesters took the streets to demand ‘justice’ almost immediately following the police shooting death of 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott...Justice for what, exactly, is unknown at this point....Social media again proved itself an amazing conduit for the promotion of potentially dangerous misinformation as rumors quickly spread through Twitter and Facebook that Scott was unarmed at the time of his death.”
BPR Bizpac Review
- “Dangerous riots erupt in Charlotte. Watch angry mob destroy cop cars, injure cops, loot, set fire to city. ‘We out like the Taliban!’ one rioter could be heard crying on a Facebook Live broadcast of the protests.”
The Millennium Report
- “Race riots incited to overshadow raging class warfare...Charlotte, North Carolina is merely the latest attempt by the Obama Administration to incite a full-blown race war this fall.”
Zero Hedge
- “Guns sell out in Charlotte as local police refuse to release shooting video...The local population is not taking any chances...Grass Roots North Carolina President Paul Valone wrote Thursday in a memo to its supporters strongly advising them to carry these lawful firearms if they can't avoid being in Charlotte and surrounding Mecklenburg County...At Hyatt Guns, one of the nation's largest, staff arrived Thursday morning after the second night of riots and encountered a line of buyers.”
Charisma News
- “Second night of riots rocks Charlotte as America teeters on the edge of chaos.”
Chicks on the Right
- “Charlotte businesses tell employees to stay home after riots rip through city...Most reports are saying that the city’s somewhat quiet now. But the violence erupted last night almost in the blink of an eye, so it’s probably better if people stay out, if only for their own safety.”
Powerline
- “One of the protesters told the Charlotte Observer, “What we want to do is show we’re not dangerous; we want to show the world it’s not thugs out here.” Presumably, this man and his fellow silent protesters are not thugs. However, dangerous thugs were very much in evidence in rioting that occurred later on. For example...rioters tried to throw a photographer into a fire they had started. There was also this vicious gang assault in a parking garage...Worst of all, a man was shot during the protest.”
Barstood Politics
- “Last night’s coverage of the riots was WILD. Maybe the craziest news-focused TV since the Ferguson riots. Just pure chaos. Reporters getting trucked over. People getting shot. Fires. Looting. One civilian was shot by another civilian and put on life support. Four cops were injured. It was wild.”
Blue Lives Matter
- “The Charlotte rioters expressed their disdain for the news media, and attacked several reporters throughout the night. One attack was captured during a live report on CNN where a rioter yelled at the reporter to tell the truth and knocked him to the ground. The rioter reportedly later came back and apologized to the reporter, so they were all good again and they probably went out for ice cream after the riots.”
The Daily Wire
- “After Keith Lamont Scott, an African-American man, allegedly refused to drop his gun and was subsequently fatally shot by a black officer on Tuesday afternoon, violent rioters took to the streets to ravage the city of Charlotte, North Carolina – for “justice,” of course. Thus far, during the supposed struggle for “justice,” trucks and establishments have been looted, arson committed, media members’ vehicles and cop cars destroyed, a reporter assaulted on-air, at least one civilian shot – currently on life support and at least 16 officers have been reportedly injured.
RedState
- “When does a protest become a riot? What we're witnessing in Charlotte are not protests. When people are looting, causing property damage, attacking cops, attacking reporters and generally engaging in criminal behavior, it is not a ‘protest.’ It's a riot. Social media has brought us up close to what's happening...Unfortunately, many of the people filming these incidents are doing it for fun, not to aid law enforcement.”
