Infectious intestinal disorder spreading in Catawba County, officials say

A case of infectious diarrhea has been circulating in Catawba County, spreading mostly among children, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
The infection, Shigella, develops a day or two after exposure. It is a highly infectious disease that can cause sever diarrhea, with symptoms including fever, abdominal cramps, chills, headache, body aches or diarrhea. Shigella, or Shigellosis, usually resolves withing seven days, officials say.
The disease can be contracted if contaminated hands touch food or someone's mouth.
Frequent, thorough hand washing with soap and water is the most important thing families can do to prevent the spread of disease, officials said.
Anyone with symptoms is asked to say home from work of school, as Shigella is highly contagious, WBTV reports.
