Two Lincoln County men charged in separate cases of sex assault on minors

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office made to arrests this week in separate cases of sexual assaults on children.
Scott Allen Sherbert, 47, of Davis Road, Lincolnton, was charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. The victim, who is now an adult, is related to the suspect, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Sherbert was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began when it received a report on Sept. 16 in reference to indecent liberties with a child that occurred when the victim was a juvenile. The incidents reportedly occurred between January 2005 and December 2009, officials said.
In the second case, Shaun Michael Simons, 35, of Green Acres Road, Lincolnton, was charged Sept. 26 with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. The victim and suspect in the case are related, officials said.
Simons was arrested by Albemarle Police and later released on a $7,500 secured bond.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Det. Kelsey Harrington said that investigation began August 23, when the office received information about a sexual assault incident involving a young female child.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments