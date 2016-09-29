Duke Energy to pay $1.7 million for fire on Cherokee Indians land

Duke Energy Carolinas has agreed to pay $1.7 million as part of a settlement over a 2009 fire that burned at least 2,300 acres of Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians tribal forest in Western North Carolina.
U.S. prosecutors contended that a repair to a Duke Energy power line sparked the fire that burned for a week in the Big Cove area in Cherokee. The company admitted no liability as part of the settlement announced Thursday.
Duke Energy also agreed to convey 35 acres near Kituwah, one of the seven Cherokee “Mothertowns” and known as the birthplace of the Cherokee people. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians bought Kituwah in 1996.
“Duke Energy’s transfer of the 35 acres recognizes the importance Kituwah plays in Cherokee culture, heritage, history and identity,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said in announcing the settlement. “The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will protect and preserve Kituwah for future generations.”
Part of the settlement money will compensate agencies whose firefighters battled the blaze, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Forest Service, National Parks Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Cherokee Fire Department.
Principal Chief Patrick Lambert of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians thanked Duke Energy for its “gesture of respect” in agreeing to the settlement.
“We are excited to bring our lands back under our ownership in trust with the United States,” Lambert said in the statement announcing the settlement. “It is good to know moving forward that we can work together to right any wrongs, and negotiate issues head-on for the public to have resolution.”
About $1.2 million of the settlement money will go to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The remaining $489,872 will be divvied up among the agencies that fought the fire, based on the costs each incurred.
