Six Union County Baptist churches targeted by break-ins

Union County Baptist churches have recently been the target of break-ins in Union County, reports the Observer’s news partner, WBTV.
Tony Underwood of the Union County Sheriff’s Office told WBTV that Antioch Baptist Church, Bethany Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Macedonia Baptist Church, Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, and Hillcrest Baptist Church have all reported break-ins this week. In some cases, nothing was taken from the buildings, but in others, thieves took electronics or cash.
Underwood said the incidents are likely related and all six cases are still under investigation.
Eddie Powers, Pastor at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, told WBTV that one of his church members discovered damaged doors inside of their building this week. The doors appeared to have been kicked in.
He said the donation box inside of an office was also damaged, but nothing appeared to have been stolen. He said repairing the doors will cost around $2,000 and he is concerned this incident will worry his congregation.
The pastor isn’t holding a grudge against those who are responsible for the break-in. He actually offers them help if they are in need. “Let us help you and keep you out of a life of crime and desperation,” Powers told WBTV. “Stealing is not the way.”
Underwood said no suspects have been identified in the cases, and no surveillance images are available at this time.
