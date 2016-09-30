Carolyn Parsons keeps memory of daughter Erica Parsons alive

In this 2014 video Carolyn Parsons was trying to reignite attention in her daughter's missing person case. A year after Erica Parsons was reported missing, $35,000 in reward money remains unclaimed and the joint effort of the FBI, SBI, and private search organizations had yielded no arrests, no charges and no Erica. Erica, 16, was adopted as a baby by Casey and Sandy Parsons. She was home-schooled, developmentally disabled and isolated -- a teenager who never sent a Tweet or liked a photo on Facebook. She was reported missing on July 30, 2013, by her adoptive brother following a fight with the Parsonses. But by that point, it had been nearly two years since anyone outside the family had seen her alive.
John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

Komen Race for the Cure

Race for the Cure in Charlotte is celebrating its 20th Anniversary. In 1997 a handful of women launched the first race at the Mint Museum. The anticipated 1,000 participants but there were 2,300. The hoped to raise $100,000 but got closer to $200,000.The first race was launched by Penelope Wilson.

Whose job is it to save North Carolina's beaches?

The Atlantic Ocean is eroding parts of North Topsail Beach by about five feet per year. The town of 800 residents is running out of cash and solutions in its efforts to protect its north shore. Whose job is to save this popular North Carolina tourist destination?

Charlotte Shooting Protests

Funeral for Justin Carr

Carr was shot in the head Sept. 21 during violent protests following the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. Carr died the next day, and a man faces a murder charge in his death. Carr attended the protest so he could tell his grandmother he’d attended a rally for justice, just as she had in the 1960s marching with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., family members said.

