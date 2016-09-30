Carolyn Parsons keeps memory of daughter Erica Parsons alive

In this 2014 video Carolyn Parsons was trying to reignite attention in her daughter's missing person case. A year after Erica Parsons was reported missing, $35,000 in reward money remains unclaimed and the joint effort of the FBI, SBI, and private search organizations had yielded no arrests, no charges and no Erica. Erica, 16, was adopted as a baby by Casey and Sandy Parsons. She was home-schooled, developmentally disabled and isolated -- a teenager who never sent a Tweet or liked a photo on Facebook. She was reported missing on July 30, 2013, by her adoptive brother following a fight with the Parsonses. But by that point, it had been nearly two years since anyone outside the family had seen her alive.