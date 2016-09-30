Work on Charlotte leg of I-77 toll lanes set to begin next week

Preliminary work on the Charlotte leg of Interstate 77 toll lanes is set to begin next week, the project contractor said Friday.
To prepare for construction of the lanes, crews will place safety barriers on the shoulder of the road on two of the ramps at the I-77 and I-277/ Brookshire Freeway interchange. The ramps lead from I-77 southbound to I-277 eastbound and from I-277 westbound to I-77 southbound.
Barriers also will be placed on the shoulder of I-77 northbound at the I-77 and I-277/Brookshire Freeway interchange.
No reduction in the number of general purpose lanes along the project’s corridor will occur during the work, I-77 Mobility Partners LLC said.
I-77 Mobility Partners, formed by Spain-based contractor Cintra, is financing, designing and building the 26-mile project from Brookshire Freeway to Exit 36 (N.C. 150) in Mooresville. I-77 Mobility Partners also will operate and maintain the lanes.
The project has drawn intense criticism particularly in the Lake Norman area, especially because the 50-year contract bars new general purpose lanes without a stiff financial penalty. Last November, voters in Huntersville booted the mayor and council members who either backed the lanes or didn’t openly oppose them. Gov. Pat McCrory lost solidly Republican Lake Norman precincts to former State Rep. Robert Brawley in the GOP primary for governor.
The Charlotte City Council, however, voted 7-4 in January to support the lanes.
Crews in Charlotte will work day and night, with temporary lane closures occurring only overnight. Construction also will be limited on days of planned major events that draw heavy traffic to uptown Charlotte.
The toll, or “express” lanes will run beside the existing general purpose lanes. The number of general purpose lanes will remain the same as today.
Vehicles with three or more occupants, including the driver, and equipped with a transponder can use the toll lanes for free.
The full 26-mile project is scheduled to open in 2018. Work on the northern leg at Lake Norman began in November.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
