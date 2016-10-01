Gallery: Komen Race for the Cure

Crowds wave as they start Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure 5K walk/run at Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte. Charlotte is celebrating 20 years of Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Series is the worldÕs largest and most successful education and fundraising event for fighting breast cancer. The event raises significant funds and awareness for the breast cancer movement, celebrates breast cancer survivorship and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Cancer survivors Gena Tracy, facing camera, who finished her radiation treatments 1 month ago, and Kim Marcus hug after reaching the finish line during Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure at Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Left to right daughters Catherine Hart and Maureen Hart and their mother Mary Elaine Hart, a cancer survivor, cheer as they cross the finish line during Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure starting in Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
College friends and cancer survivors left to right Brenda Meadows and Audrey Murray cheer after reaching the finish line during Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure at Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Cancer survivor Sonja Allison cheers after reaching the finish line during Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure at Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Cancer survivor Gena Tracy, who finished her radiation treatments 1 month ago, and her husband Patrick Tracy reach the finish line during Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure at Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Elaine Patterson, a cancer survivor for 4 years, cheers after reaching the finish line during Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure at Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Nakia Campbell, whose mother died of breast cancer, takes part during Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure starting in Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Allie Stone, cancer survivor Angie Armstrong, Blair Sexton and Sharon Stone take a selfie before Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure starting in Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Crowds wave as they start Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure starting in Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Crowds wave as they start Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure starting in Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Crowds wave as they start Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure starting in Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
The Pink Ladies of Charlotte Radiology cheer on people as they reach the finish line during Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure at Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Cancer survivors Neel Stallings, left, and Martha Alexander hug at Marshall Park before the Survivors' Breakfast during Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure starting in Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Riley D'Onofrio holds balloons during Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure starting in Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
April Henson holds Marley during Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure in Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Cory Brim and daughter Sloan Brim, 3,during Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
The finish line during Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure starting in Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
A pink ribbon tied to a tree at Saturday's Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure at Marshall Park.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com