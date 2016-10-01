Gallery: Community Healing Session

Nicole Quaranta participates in yoga sessions as therapeutic harp musician Beth Brown plays a celtic harp at Saturday's Community Healing Event at Bearden Park. School of Jai (School of Heart) invited healers, friends, and anyone who had been out on the front lines to gather this Saturday 1-3 pm for a Community Healing at Romare Bearden Park. Free complimentary sessions of reiki, energy balancing, yoga, free hugs, massage, open heart dialogue, support, and art therapy were offered.
Nicole Quaranta (front center) participates in yoga sessions as in background therapeutic harp musician Beth Brown plays a celtic harp at Saturday's Community Healing Event at Bearden Park. School of Jai (School of Heart) invited healers, friends, and anyone who had been out on the front lines to gather this Saturday 1-3 pm for Community Healing at Romare Bearden Park. Free complimentary sessions of reiki, energy balancing, yoga, free hugs, massage, open heart dialogue, support, and art therapy were offered.
LeAnne Vreeland and Linda Simthong participate in free hugs at Saturday's Community Healing Event at Bearden Park.
People participate in yoga sessions as therapeutic harp musician Beth Brown plays a celtic harp at Saturday's Community Healing Event at Bearden Park.
People participate in yoga sessions as at right therapeutic harp musician Beth Brown plays a celtic harp at Saturday's Community Healing Event at Bearden Park. School of Jai (School of Heart) invited healers, friends, and anyone who had been out on the front lines to gather this Saturday 1-3 pm for Community Healing at Romare Bearden Park.
Elijah Anderson, 11, and Yasir Sims, 5, participate in art therapy as they add painted circles to add energy to a peace work in progress by artist Christina McDonald. McDonald will paint a peace dove over the circles to complete the work.
Yoga sessions led by Vivian Selles at Saturday's Community Healing Event at Bearden Park. School of Jai (School of Heart) invited healers, friends, and anyone who had been out on the front lines to gather this Saturday 1-3 pm for Community Healing at Romare Bearden Park.
Yoga sessions led by Vivian Selles, right, at Saturday's Community Healing Event at Bearden Park. School of Jai (School of Heart) invited healers, friends, and anyone who had been out on the front lines to gather this Saturday 1-3 pm for Community Healing at Romare Bearden Park.
