Overturned truck slowing traffic from I-85 to I-485

An overturned tractor-trailer is limiting traffic moving from Interstate 85 to Interstate 485, according to the State Highway Patrol.
The collision happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on I-85 northbound near Exit 30-A, troopers say. Medic transported one person with life-threatening injuries, according to WBTV, the Observer’s news partner.
One lane has reopened on the ramp to I-485 at Exit 30, troopers say. Travelers are asked to use Exit 38 and I-77 to access I-485.
Crews are expected to be on the scene until 4:30 p.m.
Check back for updates.
Comments