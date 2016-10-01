Local

October 1, 2016 3:43 PM

Overturned truck slowing traffic from I-85 to I-485

Staff reports

An overturned tractor-trailer is limiting traffic moving from Interstate 85 to Interstate 485, according to the State Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on I-85 northbound near Exit 30-A, troopers say. Medic transported one person with life-threatening injuries, according to WBTV, the Observer’s news partner.

One lane has reopened on the ramp to I-485 at Exit 30, troopers say. Travelers are asked to use Exit 38 and I-77 to access I-485.

Crews are expected to be on the scene until 4:30 p.m.

