13 injured in wreck involving CATS bus on Central Avenue

More than a dozen people were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash involving a CATS bus and two vehicles on Central Avenue in east Charlotte, authorities said.
Among the 13 injured, one was in life-threatening condition, according to Medic. A tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department said the accident was at 913 Central Ave., which had to be shut down at Louise Avenue following the crash.
CATS spokeswoman Juliann Sheldon told the Observer she had no information on the cause of the accident.
Sheldon said six passengers on the bus had to be transported to the hospital. Seven people were treated at the scene, Medic said.
Sheldon said she did not have additional details.
“The situation is still unfolding,” she said just after 6 p.m.
