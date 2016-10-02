Digital Divide group gives laptops to 500 CMS teens

Eliminate the Digital Divide, a nonprofit group founded by a student’s family, gave 500 Charlotte-Mecklenburg high school students laptops to take home on Saturday.
The “Mega Distribution Day” was the biggest event yet for the Cornelius-based group known as E2D, which was founded in 2012 when Franny Millen, then a student at Bailey Middle School student, asked her family how students who couldn’t afford laptops could do their homework. Her father, Pat Millen, is president of the group, which has provided technology for about 1,700 low-income students.
Dozens of volunteers came to ImaginOn Library in uptown Charlotte on Saturday to distribute the laptops to students from Garinger, Harding, Vance, West Charlotte and West Mecklenburg high schools.
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
Comments