No injuries in North Charlotte house fire

A fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage early Monday to a home on Statesville Road in north Charlotte, according to WBTV.
The fire started about 12:55 a.m. in the 6100 block of Statesville Road. Traffic was disrupted in the area for about two hours. Firefighters spent about 40 minutes extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported and the home owners weren’t in the house at the time.
The fire started inside the two-story home near the back, according to firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
