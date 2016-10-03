Local

October 3, 2016 9:08 PM

Cornelius woman crowned Mrs. North Carolina

By Bruce Henderson

Cornelius resident Wendy Jordan has been crowned Mrs. North Carolina 2017.

Jordan, a model and mother of two, was crowned late Saturday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center Theatre in Mooresville.

“Wendy Jordan is an active volunteer and a terrific role model for all the married women of North Carolina with her positive, goal-oriented, can-do attitude,” said Frederick Galle III, director of the Mrs. America organization. “She is constantly giving back to her community and teaching the people of North Carolina through her efforts as a leader in enhancing the lives of the elderly through her charity Twilight Wish Foundation.”

Phaedra Pistone of Lake Norman was first runner-up, followed by Whitney Scott of Mooresville, Rebecca Younce of Charlotte and Sarah Farra of Huntersville.

