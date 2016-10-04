Charlotte traffic: Problems mounting for Tuesday morning commute

There were a number of problems reported on Charlotte roadways Tuesday morning.
At 7:05 a.m., here were the trouble spots:
▪ Accident on Independence Boulevard outbound near Interstate 485 South.
▪ Accident on Pineville-Matthews Road at Providence Road.
▪ Accident on Interstate 85 South at Rozzelles Ferry Road.
▪ Accident on W. Woodlawn Road at interstate 77 North.
▪ Hit-and-run with injury on Billy Graham Parkway at Interstate 85 South.
▪ Congestion on I-77 South in the Lake Norman area.
Comments