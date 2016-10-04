Michelle Obama arrives In uptown Charlotte

More than 200 people attended the Rosh Hashanah family service in Shalom Park Gorelick Hall Monday. Children, along with their parents and grandparents sang, danced, and learned about the meaning of the Jewish New Year.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke Sunday at Little Rock AME Zion Church in uptown and met community leaders in a round table discussion a week after protests following the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
Retiring CMPD Officer Vernon Cathcart, former school resource officer at Druid Hills Academy, arranged for students at the inner-city school to visit the police and fire training academy in hopes they'll grow less mistrustful of police, especially now in the wake of the unrest over the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.