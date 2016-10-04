Football players, coaches sue Chester, S.C., church over fatal bus crash

Several Ramah JUCO Academy football players and coaches are suing a Chester church over a bus crash that left four people dead and multiple others injured last month in Hamlet.
The lawsuit was filed in the Chester County Court of Common Pleas on Monday.
The dozen plaintiffs, including Coach Bakari Rawlinson, are suing Sandy River Baptist Church. The 1993 MCI motor coach bus was registered to the church.
The JUCO football team chartered the bus, which was taking them from Rock Hill to Fayetteville on Sept. 17.
Investigators said tire failure caused the bus to swerve into the median, side swipe a guardrail and crash into a bridge column. Two players, an 8-year-old son of one of the coaches, and the driver were all killed. Forty-two others were injured.
The team is citing negligence, saying the church:
▪ Failed to properly maintain and service the bus.
▪ Failed to ascertain the usability of the tires on the bus.
▪ Failed to properly inspect the bus before it left from Rock Hill to Fayetteville.
The team members claim they were “severely, seriously and painfully injured" in the crash and that they have incurred expenses for medical treatments. They also cite pain and suffering.
Last week, the N.C. State Highway Patrol announced no criminal charges would be filed, but the federal investigation remains open.
During a post-crash inspection of the motor coach, the Highway Patrol found these civil penalty violations against Sandy River Baptist:
▪ Failure to have financial responsibility for a “For Hire” passenger-carrying vehicle.
▪ Failure to have an I.F.T.A. Fuel Tax Registration (International Fuel Tax Agreement).
▪ Failure to have the carrier name marked properly on both sides of the vehicle.
▪ Failure to have the proper “apportioned” registration plates.
The Highway Patrol said it has completed its investigation and confirmed that tire failure caused the wreck.
Rawlinson told WBTV that he met with driver Brian Andre Kirkpatrick the night before the wreck to pay for the trip.
“You can’t get those lives back, and that’s the hurtful part,” Rawlinson said.
