Michelle stumps for Hillary

More than 200 people attended the Rosh Hashanah family service in Shalom Park Gorelick Hall Monday. Children, along with their parents and grandparents sang, danced, and learned about the meaning of the Jewish New Year.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke Sunday at Little Rock AME Zion Church in uptown and met community leaders in a round table discussion a week after protests following the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
A huge crowd participates in the Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure 5K walk/run at Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte. Charlotte celebrates 20 years of Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Series is the world’s largest and most successful education and fundraising event for fighting breast cancer.
Retiring CMPD Officer Vernon Cathcart, former school resource officer at Druid Hills Academy, arranged for students at the inner-city school to visit the police and fire training academy in hopes they'll grow less mistrustful of police, especially now in the wake of the unrest over the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.