Michelle stumps for Hillary

First Lady Michelle Obama campaigned for Hillary Clinton at the Charlotte Convention Center Tuesday Oct. 4, 2016.
John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

Hillary Clinton speaks in Charlotte

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke Sunday at Little Rock AME Zion Church in uptown and met community leaders in a round table discussion a week after protests following the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

Komen Race for the Cure

A huge crowd participates in the Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure 5K walk/run at Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte. Charlotte celebrates 20 years of Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Series is the world’s largest and most successful education and fundraising event for fighting breast cancer.

Druid Hills students visit CMPD academy

Retiring CMPD Officer Vernon Cathcart, former school resource officer at Druid Hills Academy, arranged for students at the inner-city school to visit the police and fire training academy in hopes they'll grow less mistrustful of police, especially now in the wake of the unrest over the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

