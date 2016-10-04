Anti-toll Lake Norman business group endorses Democrat Roy Cooper for governor

Democrat Roy Cooper was endorsed for governor on Tuesday by a group of Lake Norman business leaders who oppose Interstate 77 toll lanes.
Among the leaders of I-77 Business Plan are officials from two notable NASCAR businesses, Michael Waltrip Racing and Rusty Wallace Inc.
The group led efforts to try to convince the General Assembly and Republican Gov. Pat McCrory to cancel the state’s toll lanes contract with Cintra, the corporation from Spain selected to build and operate the lanes.
The group endorsed candidates based on their responses to questionnaires that asked whether they would work to cancel the project if elected and support repealing Mecklenburg County’s half-cent transit tax.
McCrory has been criticized for not working to end the Cintra contract. In the Republican primary for governor, he lost solidly GOP precincts in north Mecklenburg and southern Iredell County to former State Rep. Robert Brawley, R-Mooresville. Brawley vowed to nix the lanes.
McCrory did not respond to the I-77 Business Plan questionnaire, the group said.
Cooper spokesperson Jamal Little told the group that Cooper would investigate to determine the true cost of canceling the project. “From the beginning, too many details involving this contract and its negotiation have been shrouded in secrecy – and that lack of transparency is troubling,” Little said . “It’s clear that the McCrory Administration waited until construction began to publicly estimate an $800 million penalty when the Governor could have canceled the contract at any point beforehand.
“The I-77 tolling plan is not just a bad deal for the state, but a burden on the families who use I‐77,” Little said. “As Governor, Attorney General Cooper is firmly committed to partnering with families, local leaders and organizations like yours when making decisions that affect hard working North Carolinians.”
I-77 Business Plan also said it is endorsing Republican Dan Forest for lieutenant governor, Republican Buck Newton for attorney general, Republican Dale Folwell for State Treasurer.
In State House races, the group supports both Democrat Chaz Beasley and Republican Danae Caulfield for District 92; Republican John Bradford in District 98; Democrat Rochelle Rivas for District 103; and Democrat Constance Green-Johnson for District 105.
For State Senate, I-77 Business Plan endorses Republican Jeff Tarte in District 41 and Republican David Curtis for District 44.
For Mecklenburg County commissioner, the group endorses Republican Jim Puckett in District 1 and Democrats Pat Cotham and Ella Scarborough for at-large.
