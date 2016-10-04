County commissioners agree to land swap for development near Pearl Street Park

Mecklenburg County commissioners Tuesday approved a complicated land swap that will enable a development project on Kenilworth Avenue but, critics say, could hurt a neighborhood park.
Developer Pappas Properties plans to build a new office building and retail, office, housing, a hotel and parking deck on land the Charlotte Regional Realtor Association owns next to Pearl Street Park. A new street connecting Kenilworth and McDowell Street would cross one side of the park.
The deal had drawn opposition from youth sports leagues that use the park. Parents worried about access, parking and safety at the new site deluged commissioners with emails.
The Charlotte Junior Soccer Foundation and the Myers Park Trinity Little League paid for the park’s playing fields and lights two decades ago.
“I will have to start saying ‘no’ and turning kids away” because of less usable playing space at Pearl Street, Debby Wallace of Charlotte Junior Soccer told the board.
Critics say selling county park land for development would set a dangerous precedent. They say the new connecting street would place heavy traffic near a playing field, and that removing some lights will drastically reduce playing time on the field.
“We need more access to fields, not less,” said Rich Little of Myers Park Trinity Little League. Parks officials said lights that are removed during the construction will be replaced.
County officials say the project would provide more parking and new money for improvements to the park, including new playing fields. It would also provide the Charlotte Housing Authority, one of the partners in the land swap, with a new building site.
“If you think that (plan) is a disaster, we need to sit down and talk about what a good park looks like,” said parks director Jim Garges, who said his department is increasing the number of soccer and baseball fields in the county. “When we’re done we’ll have a better park than we do now.”
The plan before commissioners Tuesday includes a multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists between the park and the new development.
District 5 commissioner Matthew Ridenhour, who heard from many distressed constituents about the plan, voted for it.
“I’m not sure what else could be an impediment to this deal going forward,” he said after ticking off the responses to critics’ complaints. “There will be an inconvenience (during construction), but at the end of it we’re going to have such a better park.”
The county is just one of the players in complex land negotiations that involved Pappas, the city, the housing authority, and Thompson Child & Family Focus and the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, which held a right of repurchase of the original Pearl Street Park tract. Thompson and the diocese have agreed to the plan.
The land swap between the city and county involve seven parcels totaling less than three acres. The city would resell about one-third of an acre conveyed by the county to Pappas Properties, with $1.2 million in proceeds returned to the county for park improvements.
