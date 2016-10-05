Mechanical issues force American Airlines flight back to Charlotte airport soon after take-off

An American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Denver returned to the airport shortly after takeoff Wednesday morning because of mechanical issues, officials said. It landed without incident.
After flight No. 428 returned to Charlotte Douglas International Airport it taxied to the gate, also without incident, an American spokeswoman said. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the scene at about 7:40 a.m., a fire department spokesman said, and left after about 20 minutes.
According to flightaware.com, the plane is an Airbus A321.
No other information was immediately available.
