Local

October 5, 2016 9:02 AM

Mechanical issues force American Airlines flight back to Charlotte airport soon after take-off

By Adam Bell

abell@charlotteobserver.com

An American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Denver returned to the airport shortly after takeoff Wednesday morning because of mechanical issues, officials said. It landed without incident.

After flight No. 428 returned to Charlotte Douglas International Airport it taxied to the gate, also without incident, an American spokeswoman said. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the scene at about 7:40 a.m., a fire department spokesman said, and left after about 20 minutes.

According to flightaware.com, the plane is an Airbus A321.

No other information was immediately available.

Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.05.16

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos