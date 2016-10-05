2 pedestrians killed by vehicles in Charlotte area

Two pedestrians died after being struck by vehicles in the Charlotte area on Wednesday.
One person died on Albemarle Road at Reddman Road in east Charlotte shortly before 1 p.m. The pedestrian appeared to have been hit by two vehicles, including an American Red Cross van.
Three hours earlier in Huntersville, a pedestrian died after being hit and pinned beneath a semi truck on Alexandriana Road near Statesville Road, Medic reported.
Medic paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.
Police have released no details of the wrecks.
