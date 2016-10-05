Local

October 5, 2016 1:35 PM

2 pedestrians killed by vehicles in Charlotte area

By Joe Marusak and Davie Hinshaw

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

Two pedestrians died after being struck by vehicles in the Charlotte area on Wednesday.

One person died on Albemarle Road at Reddman Road in east Charlotte shortly before 1 p.m. The pedestrian appeared to have been hit by two vehicles, including an American Red Cross van.

Three hours earlier in Huntersville, a pedestrian died after being hit and pinned beneath a semi truck on Alexandriana Road near Statesville Road, Medic reported.

Medic paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Police have released no details of the wrecks.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.05.16

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos