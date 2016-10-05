Garinger alumni plan fundraiser to replace stolen band money

Graduates of Garinger High will hold a kickball tournament Oct. 15 to raise money for the eastside school’s marching band, which saw thousands of dollars stolen last school year.
Tashara McNair, a former chorus teacher, was charged with stealing “over $9,000” from the school itself and “over $9,000” from marching band families. A grand jury indictment says she lied on band documents “naming herself as president of the non-existent entity Garinger High School Band Boosters,” directing money from band students and parents into that account and putting it to personal use. The thefts took place between July 2015 and January 2016, court documents say.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools discovered the theft last spring, but families only learned about it this summer. McNair’s trial is pending.
Garinger’s Class of 2001 is working with the nonprofit Garinger Education Foundation and other alumni to raise money for the band and scholarships. The tourney will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Aldersgate Field, 3800 Shamrock Drive. Sign-up is $200 per team or $20 a person. Details: GHSkickball.eventbrite.com; Danielle Witherspoon-Billups, 704-241-5337; or Janell Lewis, 704-651-2987, janell.lewis@gmail.com.
Researcher Maria David contributed.
