Cherryville High athlete dies two days after wreck

A Cherryville High junior died Wednesday of injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle wreck this week, the school’s principal said.
Noah Hampton, 16, was a passenger in a Ford F-250 that wrecked off Roy Eaker Road at about 5 p.m. Monday, the Gaston Gazette reported. Hampton played on the varsity basketball team as a sophomore, ran cross country and belonged to various school clubs, the newspaper reported.
Speed and driver inexperience factored into the wreck, State Highway Patrol Sgt. John Brodhage told the Gazette. The Highway Patrol will consult with the Gaston County District Attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed against the driver, Hampton’s friend Clint Gantt, 16, the Gazette reported. Gantt suffered minor scrapes and bruises and was released from the hospital Monday night, according to the Gazette.
“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy, and it is a very difficult time for our students, teachers and the community,” Principal Kevin Doran said in a Facebook message to parents. Counselors will continue to provide support to students and staff, he said.
