Samaritan’s Purse sending planeload of supplies to hurricane-ravaged Haiti

Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse is sending its DC-8 airplane loaded with urgently needed supplies to Haiti in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.
“Hurricane Matthew has wreaked havoc on Haiti,” Samaritan’s Purse president Franklin Graham said in a statement on Wednesday. “Our teams are on the ground helping in Jesus’ Name. They’re going to do all they can to meet the needs of the suffering people there. Please pray for the people of Haiti as they recover from this deadly storm.”
Samaritan’s Purse also is sending a disaster assistance response team to join staff already on the ground.
The plane is scheduled to depart Greensboro on Thursday morning and arrive in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, within hours.
The plane will carry 20 tons of essential items such as clean water, hygiene items and plastic sheeting for emergency shelter. Samaritan’s Purse is prepared to meet the immediate needs of 2,000 households, said Graham, son of evangelist Billy Graham.
Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, and Hurricane Matthew brought extensive damage to the island nation that is still recovering from the 2010 earthquake, according to Samaritan’s Purse.
Torrential rain and high winds caused severe flooding, washed away bridges and damaged thousands of homes. Initial reports estimate that 2.5 million people have been affected, according to Samaritan’s Purse.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments